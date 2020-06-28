UrduPoint.com
Malawi Opposition Leader Sworn In As New President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:10 PM

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Lilongwe, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday took his oath of office as the country's new president after winning a re-run of general elections with 58.57 percent of the vote.

"I..

. do solemnly swear that I will well and truly perform the functions of the high office of the president of the Republic of Malawi and that I will preserve and defend the constitution," Chakwera proclaimed as he was sworn in at a ceremony in the capital Lilongwe.

