Malawi opposition leader wins presidential vote re-run: electoral commission

Blantyre, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday was declared winner of this week's presidential election re-run with 58.75 percent of the vote, the electoral commission said.

"The commission declares that Lazarus Chakwera, having attained 58.75 percent of the vote, has been duly elected as the president of Malawi," MEC Chairman Chifundo Kachale announced at a press conference in Blantyre.