UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malawi Police Arrest 'preacher' Who Fled From S.Africa

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Malawi police arrest 'preacher' who fled from S.Africa

Lilongwe, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A millionaire preacher wanted in South Africa on fraud and money-laundering charges was arrested in his native Malawi on Wednesday, police said.

Shepherd Bushiri, a self-proclaimed preacher known for "miracles" and an opulent lifestyle, skipped to Malawi last week in breach of strict bail conditions imposed by a South African court.

Malawian police launched a manhunt for the fugitive on Tuesday after Interpol issued an arrest warrant in Pretoria.

"The prophet and his wife handed themselves over to the police ... (in Lilongwe on) Wednesday, November 18, 2020 when they got wind of their impending arrest," police spokesman James Kadadzera said in a statement.

He said the couple will be taken to court.

Bushiri's spokesman, Ephraim Nyondo, denied the couple's arrest was sparked by the warrant.

He said Bushiri had vowed to present himself to the Malawi police to demonstrate "commitment that he is not a fugitive." "He is in Malawi to seek justice, which he believes he cannot be accorded in South Africa," Nyondo said.

Bushiri, who made his wealth through donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in Pretoria, claims that he fears for his life in South Africa.

The mogul has huge investments in the mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors.

The South African authorities, which are grappling to establish how he left the country, have initiated legal proceedings to secure his extradition.

Related Topics

Police Wife Lilongwe Pretoria South Africa Malawi November 2020 Church Christian From Court

Recent Stories

Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah’s achievements make everyone optimistic ..

20 minutes ago

Tiger Force given task in Multan

44 seconds ago

People witnesses crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase ..

45 seconds ago

Domestic vegetable ghee production decreases 5.62% ..

47 seconds ago

Cars production decreases 14.36% during July-Octob ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.