UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malawi President Names New 'election' Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Malawi president names new 'election' cabinet

Blantyre, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Barely a week after dissolving cabinet, Malawi's President Peter Mutharika named a new cabinet on Thursday, roping in new members from his electoral new alliance partners.

In a surprise move last Friday, the beleaguered Mutharika dissolved cabinet and early this week he sacked the army chief -- his latest political manoeuvering after his May re-election was annulled over vote-rigging.

In a landmark ruling last month the Constitutional Court ordered the holding of fresh presidential poll within 150 days, but Mutharika is attempting to quash the fresh election.

In the new cabinet, Mutharika kept the bulk of his former cabinet drawn from his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

But he has brought on board an independent lawmaker and three opposition legislators from a party he has partnered with ahead of the election re-run expected in May.

Mutharika's DPP earlier this month partnered with the opposition United Democratic Front led by Atupele Muluzi -- the son of former president Bakili Muluzi -- whose party came fourth in last year's election.

"He has selected individuals from all around the country so that he has enough foot soldiers to enable him to retain power in the May elections," said political analyst Humpreys MvulaEarlier on Thursday, the country's largest opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) signed an electoral alliance at a ceremony attended by thousands of supporters in the capital Lilongwe.

Related Topics

Election Army Lilongwe Alliance Malawi May Congress All From Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

2 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

4 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.