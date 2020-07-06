UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malawi's New President Inaugurated, Calls For National Sacrifice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Malawi's new president inaugurated, calls for national sacrifice

Lilongwe, Malawi, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Malawi's new president Lazarus Chakwera called for national sacrifice to transform his country as he was inaugurated on Monday, completing a remarkable turnaround after losing last year's election.

That vote was annulled by Malawi's top court over "widespread and systematic" irregularities and a re-run election was held on June 23.

Chakwera, 65, comfortably beat Peter Mutharika with 58.5 per cent of the vote, marking the first time in African history that an election re-run led to the defeat of an incumbent.

A triumphant Chakwera gave a rousing speech after receiving the sword of command from the army general Peter Namathanga in the capital Lilongwe on Monday.

"We must have the courage to face and endure the pain if we ever want to enjoy wholeness as a nation," said the former evangelical preacher, who campaigned on rooting out corruption and reviving the economy of the aid-dependant southern African country.

"We must each accept that in the context of Malawi's recovery and transformation... We are each in some way part of Malawi's problems and must each in some way be part of her solution.

" As part of a push to curb executive power, he committed to publish a declaration of assets every year as well as address parliament over his actions.

"Before we can begin to rebuild, we must clear the rubble of corruption," he said, also singling out "laziness", "donor dependency", "unprofessionalism", "incompetence" and the "impunity" of those in power.

The inauguration, held at Malawi's army headquarters named after founding president Hastings Kamuzu Banda, was attended by only 100 guests and coincided with the country's 56th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Chakwera cancelled planned independence day celebrations over the weekend and his inauguration ceremony was drastically scaled back following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Malawi announced 129 new infections on Monday, seven percent of its total of 1742 cases.

A court blocked the previous government from imposing a full lockdown in April because it failed to announce any measures to cushion the vulnerable.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Army Parliament Vote Lilongwe Hastings Independence Malawi April June From Government Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

31 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.