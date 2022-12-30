UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Announces Virus Measures For Foreign Arrivals

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Malaysia announces virus measures for foreign arrivals

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia on Friday announced several measures for all incoming travelers, including from those from China, as the world's most populous nation has seen a rise in coronavirus cases.

"Those who are found to be feverish, symptomatic or have self-declared (COVID-19) symptoms will be referred to a quarantine center, or to the health authorities for further checks," Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa said in a statement.

"At the same time, all those with a history of travelling to China within 14 days of their arrival will be required to undergo an RTK-Antigen test, and samples will be sent for genome testing if they are positive for COVID-19," news website Free Malaysia Today quoted the statement as saying.

The measures also apply to those "who have close contact with individuals who have travelled to China within 14 days, or exhibit influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

" This May, Malaysia had ended mandatory testing for all incoming vaccinated travelers.

Malaysia's announcement comes after Japan, the US and Italy said they will require negative COVID-19 tests from travelers coming from China.

However, Beijing has said the COVID-19 requirements being imposed by countries on travelers from China should be based on science.

"China believes all countries' responses to COVID-19 should be scientific and fair," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

China is facing an explosive spike in infections after dumping its strict "zero-COVID" policy this month, following unrest and unprecedented protests in parts of the country.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Sari Same Italy Japan Malaysia May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

1 hour ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

2 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

2 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.