Malaysia Bans Entry Of Travelers From 8 Countries Over Omicron Fears

5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:10 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Malaysia has imposed travel restrictions on travelers from eight countries in a bid to stop the new Omicron variant from spreading to the country, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday.

The countries affected are South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, with non-citizens from these countries being barred from entering Malaysia, he told a press conference.

The restriction will also apply to migrant workers as well as international students from the affected countries.

The minister said the list would be updated regularly and countries added or removed as needed.

He said that while Malaysian citizens, permanent residents and long-term passholders were not barred, they would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival.

Khairy also said plans to introduce vaccinated travel lanes with countries afflicted with Omicron would be put on hold.

