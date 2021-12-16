UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Bans Large-scale New Year Celebrations Over Omicron Fears

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:Large scale New Year celebrations in Malaysia have been banned over concerns that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 could spread in the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The decision was made following the confirmation of a second Omicron case in the country and at least 18 more suspected cases, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a press conference.

Due to the detection of two confirmed Omicron variant cases and 18 other suspected cases, which underwent genomic sequencing, the Health Ministry would like to announce additional measures to prevent the spread of Omicron, he said.

"The organization of large New Year's celebrations is not allowed but small-form celebrations of New Year or Christmas can happen for now, with those attending being required to carry out COVID-19 self tests beforehand," he said.

