UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Businesses Stay Cautious About Prospect For Q2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Malaysia businesses stay cautious about prospect for Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Malaysian businesses remain positive on their prospects for the second quarter albeit at a slower pace, with a confidence indicator registering 3.5 percent compared to 7.6 percent in the first quarter, official data reveals Thursday.

Despite the reopening of Malaysia's international borders anticipated to spur economic activities, Malaysian businesses stay cautious about their prospect amid inflation pressure, supply chain and labor shortages issues, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in a statement.

According to the DOSM, all sectors except for the construction sector anticipate better business conditions in the second quarter. The wholesale and retail trade sector is the most optimistic about its business outlook as the confidence indicator for wholesale and retail trade increased for three quarters in a row, with 15.

5 percent in the second quarter from 4 percent in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, the services sector predicts the business situation to improve at a moderate rate with the confidence indicator of 5.6 percent in the second quarter compared to 11.1 percent in the first quarter.

Concurrently, the industry sector expects their business performance to grow at a slower pace in the second quarter of 2022 with 0.8 percent. The agriculture and mining sub sectors in particular anticipate unfavorable business conditions in the reference quarter.

On the other hand, the confidence indicator for the construction sector improved in the second quarter with minus 23.2 percent as against minus 40.4 percent in the first quarter.

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Malaysia All From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Local government elections in Balochistan to be he ..

Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

3 minutes ago
 PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation ar ..

PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation arising of heat wave

3 minutes ago
 Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on F ..

Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on Friday

3 minutes ago
 UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Compan ..

UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Companies - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

4 minutes ago
 FESCO gives employment to late employees' children ..

FESCO gives employment to late employees' children

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.