Malaysia businesses stay cautious about prospect for Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Malaysian businesses remain positive on their prospects for the second quarter albeit at a slower pace, with a confidence indicator registering 3.5 percent compared to 7.6 percent in the first quarter, official data reveals Thursday.

Despite the reopening of Malaysia's international borders anticipated to spur economic activities, Malaysian businesses stay cautious about their prospect amid inflation pressure, supply chain and labor shortages issues, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in a statement.

According to the DOSM, all sectors except for the construction sector anticipate better business conditions in the second quarter. The wholesale and retail trade sector is the most optimistic about its business outlook as the confidence indicator for wholesale and retail trade increased for three quarters in a row, with 15.

5 percent in the second quarter from 4 percent in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, the services sector predicts the business situation to improve at a moderate rate with the confidence indicator of 5.6 percent in the second quarter compared to 11.1 percent in the first quarter.

Concurrently, the industry sector expects their business performance to grow at a slower pace in the second quarter of 2022 with 0.8 percent. The agriculture and mining sub sectors in particular anticipate unfavorable business conditions in the reference quarter.

On the other hand, the confidence indicator for the construction sector improved in the second quarter with minus 23.2 percent as against minus 40.4 percent in the first quarter.