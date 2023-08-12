Open Menu

Malaysia, China Pledge To Deepen Cooperation In Various Fields

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MALAYSIA,12 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Friday, during which the two sides pledged to deepen cooperation in various fields.

Recalling his successful visit to China in March this year, Anwar said that China is a reliable and good friend of Malaysia, and the two countries have a special and friendly relationship with robust bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister said that the two sides have actively implemented the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and made significant progress in the cooperation on economy, trade, investment, culture and tourism.

Chinese companies are welcome to expand investment in Malaysia, and Malaysia stands ready to deepen cooperation with China in various fields to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Anwar added.

Calling Anwar an old friend of the Chinese people, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the leaders of the two countries have established solid mutual trust and friendship, and pointed out the direction for jointly building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

