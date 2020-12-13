UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Coast Guard Makes Record $26mn Meth Seizure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Malaysia coast guard makes record $26mn meth seizure

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Malaysia's coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar.

Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 Ringgit ($26.2 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested.

"It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP.

From writing on the packaging, "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle." The intercepted shipment was likely destined for neighbouring countries where it would fetch a higher price than in Malaysia, he said.

In recent years, Malaysia had made a number of seizures of highly addictive crystal meth.

The Southeast Asian country is also battling a major drug addiction problem.

Zubil said on December 9 a coastguard vessel had noticed a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island in broad daylight.

A chase ensured after a lone 26-year-old man aboard refused to stop. He subsequently jumped off the vessel and was arrested, the coastguard said in a statement.

Malaysian law provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers.

After inspecting the boat, officers found 130 sacks containing 2.12 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine which was disguised as Chinese tea, it added.

Zubil said drug smugglers were changing tactics during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the coastguard would work closely with the police to disrupt smugglers and dealers.

Related Topics

Police Drugs China Man Price Myanmar Malaysia December Sunday Gold From Top Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

1 hour ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.