Malaysia Concludes Key State Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Malaysia concludes key state elections

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) --:Malaysia concluded key state elections to determine the governments for six states, with the status quo being in place as each coalition held onto states that it governed before the elections.

The states of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang have been won by the current Federal government coalition made up of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, the country's election commission said following the counting of votes late on Saturday.

The states of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah have been won by the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional which had control of these states prior to the elections.10

