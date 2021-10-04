UrduPoint.com

Malaysia 'disappointed' With Myanmar Over ASEAN Envoy Row

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Malaysia 'disappointed' with Myanmar over ASEAN envoy row

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Malaysia's foreign minister expressed disappointment Monday at Myanmar's failure to cooperate with an ASEAN envoy, warning that the country's junta chief could be excluded from an upcoming summit of the bloc.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been under pressure to address a February coup in Myanmar and subsequent crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,100 people.

Members of the 10-nation group have pushed for an end to the troubles, with a Bruneian official chosen as an envoy due to visit Myanmar to meet with the opposing factions.

But an apparent reluctance to grant the envoy access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi rankled Malaysia during a video call between ASEAN foreign ministers on Monday.

"We are disappointed that the Myanmar authorities have not cooperated with the Special Envoy of the ASEAN on Myanmar," Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Twitter.

"Unless there is progress, it would be difficult to have the Chairman of the SAC at the ASEAN Summit," he added, referring to Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Leaders of the Southeast Asian bloc are due to hold a summit at the end of October.

Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Twitter that officials had urged Myanmar to work with the envoy during the call.

Brunei second foreign minister Erywan Yusof was chosen as the envoy in August after months of negotiations, but Myanmar has yet to give details of his planned visit.

On Thursday, a junta spokesman said it would be "difficult" for the envoy to hold talks with people on trial and the regime was more open to meetings with "official organisations".

Suu Kyi, 76, faces charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during polls last year that her party won in a landslide, illegally importing walkie-talkies and sedition.

She faces decades in prison if convicted on all charges.

The junta has promised to hold elections and lift a state of emergency by August 2023.

Related Topics

Twitter Visit San Progress Myanmar Malaysia February August October All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

6 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

36 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.