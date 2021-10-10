UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Eases Travel Curbs As Covid Outbreak Slows

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Malaysia eases travel curbs as Covid outbreak slows

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Malaysia eased domestic and international travel curbs on Sunday for those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as a fierce outbreak slows and inoculation rates rise.

The Southeast Asian nation had faced its worst Covid-19 wave in recent months, prompting authorities to impose a tough nationwide lockdown.

But with case numbers falling and the inoculation rollout picking up speed, authorities began lifting curbs, with businesses allowed to reopen and workers slowly returning to offices.

In a televised address on Sunday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced fully inoculated people can move freely within the country, as well as fly overseas without special permission.

"According to the ministry of health, the vaccination rate for the adult population... has reached 90 per cent," he said to explain the move that takes effect on Monday.

But Ismail Sabri warned people to continue abiding by rules such as mask-wearing to keep the virus in check.

"Do not be complacent... This is important in the government's efforts to reopen the economy," he said.

Malaysians had been prohibited from travelling between the country's different states since January, apart from in exceptional circumstances.

Overseas travel had only been allowed for those who got special permission by applying through an official system.

While this requirement is being dropped, returning travellers will still need to undergo quarantine.

Malaysia largely avoided a first wave of the virus at the start of the pandemic last year after imposing restrictions and closing its borders.

It was hit hard this year by the Delta variant, and was logging over 20,000 cases a day and hundreds of deaths in August.

But after one of Southeast Asia's fastest vaccine rollouts, infection rates have slowed.

The country of 32 million has recorded over 2.3 million cases and 27,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Malaysia January August Sunday From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

11 minutes ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

1 hour ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

2 hours ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.