UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Election: Five Key Questions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Malaysia election: Five key questions

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia began voting Saturday in an election where former leader Najib Razak's graft-tainted ruling party is seeking to solidify its grip on power, four years after it was dramatically voted out.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) suffered a stunning defeat in the Southeast Asian nation's last general elections in 2018 due to voter anger over a multi-billion Dollar corruption scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Najib, who was at the centre of the scandal, is currently serving a 12-year jail term for corruption.

But UMNO clawed back to power last year, taking advantage of political infighting in the two governments that succeeded Najib.

At stake are 222 parliamentary seats. There are 21 million registered voters.

Here are some key questions about the elections, called 10 months earlier than scheduled: Will Najib walk free? There are concerns Najib could walk free and all other corruption charges against him could be dropped if UMNO wins.

"If they win and form the government, their first objective is to free Najib," ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad said last month.

"Voters will be deciding effectively whether Najib and UMNO party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will not face punishment for the criminal charges they face," said Bridget Welsh of the University of Nottingham Malaysia.

Najib faces dozens more charges that could put him in jail longer.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has urged voters "to save this country from endless political crisis and corruption".

Does Najib still hold influence? Despite being behind bars, Najib could still have a hand in influencing the election.

He is a "significant political figure", and able to influence his UMNO diehard supporters and other voters because he has millions of followers on social media, said James Chin, a Malaysia expert at the University of Tasmania.

Najib's Facebook page is active with some 4.

6 million followers including many young people.

What are the main issues? Fighting corruption and rising living costs are among the main issues at the polls.

A cluster of UMNO leaders, including party president Hamidi, are facing graft charges which critics fear could be set aside if the party wins.

Ahead of the polls, opposition leader Anwar denounced UMNO for "endemic corruption and abuse of power".

Malaysians, like many others worldwide, are also feeling the pinch of a sharp rise in living costs, especially food prices.

Last month, the government unveiled a populist budget with huge cash handouts.

"Amid the surging US dollar and a weak Ringgit, everyone knows the already painful cost of living will be going up like crazy next year," said Chin, the analyst.

Why early elections? There has been speculation that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob came under pressure from a faction within UMNO to call for snap polls a year ahead of schedule to get a strong mandate and prevent graft charges against members from being pursued.

"Let me be as polite as humanly possible -- national wellbeing has never been at the forefront of UMNO's political consideration," said Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser for think-tank Pacific Research Center of Malaysia.

What about the monsoon? UMNO leaders are confident an early poll will result in a stronger mandate, but critics have said the election could distract the government from dealing with the effects of heavy monsoon rains that occur during this time of year, bringing deadly floods to the country's east coast.

Heavy rain has already started to affect some parts of Malaysia with thousands of people evacuated into temporary shelters the weekend before the election, prompting concerns for turnout and safety.

Last year, the country was battered by its worst floods in history with more than 50 people dead and thousands displaced.

Related Topics

Election Dead Corruption Prime Minister Scandal Dollar Budget Jail Social Media Facebook Young Nottingham Malaysia Criminals 2018 All From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

3 hours ago
 President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.