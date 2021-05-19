UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Logs Record Virus Cases, Warns Situation 'dire'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Malaysia logs record virus cases, warns situation 'dire'

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Malaysia on Wednesday reported a record 6,075 coronavirus cases in a single day, with authorities warning of a "dire" situation as hospitals rapidly fill up in the worst-hit areas.

The Southeast Asian nation has been battling a growing outbreak for months and had already tightened curbs nationwide ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr last week.

But infections have continued to rise and authorities are now considering tougher lockdowns in some areas.

Wednesday's number of cases beat the previous record of 5,728 set on January 30.

A further 46 deaths were recorded, the health ministry said, the second highest on record after 47 on Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur and the neighbouring state of Selangor, the wealthiest and most populous parts of Malaysia, have been worst hit.

The country's top health official, Noor Hisham Abdullah, described the situation there as "dire" and warned beds in intensive care units were filling up.

"The healthcare system... is under tremendous pressure," he wrote on Facebook. "Frontliners are drained and fatigued." Under Malaysia's current restrictions, which are in force until June 7, most businesses can still operate but social events such as meals in groups and wedding receptions are banned.

People are prohibited from travelling to different parts of the country and schools and universities are closed.

Malaysia has reported a total of 485,496 cases and 2,040 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Facebook Marriage Malaysia January June Muslim From Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

11 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

21 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

22 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

23 minutes ago

US State Department to Present Report on Nord Stre ..

1 minute ago

Palestine's Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaz ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.