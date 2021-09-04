UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Makes Ousted PM Head Of Virus-hit Country's Recovery Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Malaysia makes ousted PM head of virus-hit country's recovery body

Kuala Lumpur, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Malaysia's former leader was selected to head the country's Covid-19 recovery council, an official said Saturday, just weeks after he was removed from office.

Muhyiddin Yassin fell from power last month after rising anger over his government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But a cabinet decision has now appointed him as the coronavirus body's chairman as well as a minister, government chief secretary Mohamad Zuki Ali said.

Mohamad said the ex-leader, who ruled for 17 months, would "lead the country's recovery strategy, to achieve the best economic impact, and restore the lives of the people" in the virus-battered country.

Muhyiddin resigned as the Southeast Asian nation's eighth premier on August 21 after several coalition allies withdrew their support for him, ending his razor-thin parliamentary majority.

He took office in March last year, rising to power in time for the pandemic to break out in Malaysia.

Though at first successful in curbing the virus with heavy restrictions, Muhyiddin faced growing public anger over his administration's inability to contain outbreaks of Covid-19 variants.

Malaysia has recorded more than 1.8 million infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with a current rate of about 20,000 new cases and hundreds of deaths every day.

Muhyiddin's fall saw Ismail Sabri Yaakob, a senior leader in his coalition, take over.

Backed by support from Muhyiddin and his allies, he then reshuffled the cabinet, keeping many of the ex-premier's allies on board.

Related Topics

Lead Malaysia March August From Government Cabinet Best Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, ..

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, 257 more deaths

38 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 new deaths

38 minutes ago
 Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BM ..

Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BMG in Karachi chamber elections ..

39 minutes ago
 RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind Du ..

RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind During Kabul Evacuation - Refuge ..

39 minutes ago
 Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Aziz’s photo abou ..

Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Aziz’s photo about parental duties

44 minutes ago
 Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over ..

Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over Damaged Dam - State Media

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.