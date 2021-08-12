UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Orders Additional Batch Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Malaysian government has ordered an additional batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, Malaysian pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga said on Thursday.

Pharmaniaga's wholly-owned subsidiary Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd (PLS) had secured an acceptance letter from the health ministry for the additional doses of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines, the company said in a statement.

Pharmaniaga group managing director Zulkarnain Md Eusope said the additional order attests to the trust by the government on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"We are honored and grateful for the trust given by the government to continue our supply and distribution of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in order to help maintain the current high vaccination rate momentum," he said.

