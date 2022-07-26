UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Plants 7 Mln Trees To Protect Coastal Forests

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Malaysia plants 7 mln trees to protect coastal forests

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Over seven million mangrove trees and selected coastal forest species had been planted as part of the sea swamp forest ecosystem conservation and protection efforts in Malaysia, an official of the country said on Tuesday.

These efforts are critical to mitigate the impact of rapid development along coastal areas and to protect the communities that live along them, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement in conjunction with the International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem.

"Efforts to protect and conserve the country's sea swamp forests are very challenging as Malaysia is a fast developing country where development along the coastal areas, aquaculture and agriculture activities, and uncontrolled pollution contribute to the loss of these forest areas," he said.

"The loss of sea swamp forest areas will not only have a direct impact on the local communities' well-being, especially those living along the coastal areas, but also the loss of the most efficient carbon absorbers," he added.

