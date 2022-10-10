UrduPoint.com

Malaysia PM Calls Snap Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia's prime minister dissolved parliament Monday to clear the way for snap elections in a bid to restore political stability as the country emerges from the ravages of Covid-19 and a multi-billion Dollar corruption scandal.

Elections could be held within weeks following Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's announcement.

Polls were not due until September next year but Ismail faced intense pressure from within his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party to dissolve parliament and secure a strong mandate in early elections.

It held a slim majority in the just-dissolved parliament.

"Yesterday I met the king ... and I sought his permission to dissolve the parliament. And the king agreed to my request to dissolve parliament today," Ismail said in a televised address to the nation following his audience with Sultan Abdullah.

"I hope the people will use their votes wisely to vote for stability, economic growth and harmony in the country," he said, referring to the mainly Muslim but multi-racial Southeast Asian nation.

No date has been given for the election, but under the constitution polls must be held within 60 days following the dissolution of parliament.

