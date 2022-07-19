UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reaffirms Commitment To Sustainable Agenda, Post-pandemic Recovery

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Malaysia reaffirms commitment to sustainable agenda, post-pandemic recovery

MALAYSIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development following the recently concluded UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Economic Affairs Mustapa Mohamed, who delivered Malaysia's statement at the forum, urged UN members to continue sharing best practices, knowledge and technical expertise through capacity building in areas of climate change, poverty eradication, digitalization and innovation, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The forum was hosted by the United Nations on July 5-15 to determine the best way forward to revive the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the theme "Building back better from the corona-virus disease (COVID-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development." Malaysia also organized side events in conjunction with the forum and highlighted Malaysia's experience as well as three other Southeast Asian countries -- Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand -- on their achievements and challenges in localizing SDGs.

Speakers also shared their experiences on building back better in the context of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from that, Malaysia, together with Indonesia and the Philippines, in collaboration with the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) and the International Coconut Community (ICC) organized a side event entitled "Catalyzing Actions for Sustainable Vegetable Oils in Support of Sustainable Development Goals."The event served as a platform to promote public awareness of emerging trends and actions in ensuring sustainability across all types of vegetable oils and to identify the way forward in promoting sustainable vegetable oils across both producer and consumer countries.

