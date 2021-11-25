UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Refuses To Allow Israelis At World Squash Event

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:00 AM

Malaysia refuses to allow Israelis at world squash event

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysia is refusing to grant visas for Israeli players to participate in a major squash tournament next month, the sport's governing body says.

It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, attempting to bar athletes from the country.

The World Team Championship for men is due to take place in Kuala Lumpur from December 7-12, with 26 squads participating.

But the World Squash Federation (WSF) said it had "been made aware that, at present, the Malaysian authorities have not accepted yet to provide visas for the Israel squash team".

"The WSF is committed to the principle of open and inclusive world championships in which all member nations who wish to participate are welcome to do so," the governing body said in a statement to AFP.

The WSF added it is in contact with Malaysia's squash body and hoped that "a fair and practical solution can be achieved".

The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, the country's squash organisation, declined to comment.

The tournament was earlier this year moved to Malaysia from New Zealand because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Related Topics

Squash World Israel Kuala Lumpur Malaysia December All From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2021

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach ..

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach project hits 90 percent

8 hours ago
 Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

10 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

10 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.