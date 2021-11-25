Malaysia refuses to allow Israelis at world squash event

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Malaysia is refusing to grant visas for Israeli players to participate in a major squash tournament next month, the sport's governing body says.

It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, attempting to bar athletes from the country.

The World Team Championship for men is due to take place in Kuala Lumpur from December 7-12, with 26 squads participating.

But the World Squash Federation (WSF) said it had "been made aware that, at present, the Malaysian authorities have not accepted yet to provide visas for the Israel squash team".

"The WSF is committed to the principle of open and inclusive world championships in which all member nations who wish to participate are welcome to do so," the governing body said in a statement to AFP.

The WSF added it is in contact with Malaysia's squash body and hoped that "a fair and practical solution can be achieved".

The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, the country's squash organisation, declined to comment.

The tournament was earlier this year moved to Malaysia from New Zealand because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.