Malaysia Report 1,904 New COVID-19 Infections, 2 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,904 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,791,456, according to the health ministry.

There was one new imported case, with 1,903 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another two deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 36,245.

The ministry reported 3,138 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,726,250.

There are 28,961 active cases, with 73 being held in intensive care and 36 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,447 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.4 percent have received the second booster.

