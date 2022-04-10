UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 10,177 New COVID-19 Infections, 21 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia recorded 10,177 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the total tally to 4,317,706, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported cases are 53 imported cases and 10,124 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 21 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the death toll to 35,280.

The ministry reported 15,132 new recoveries from the pandemic, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,128,963.

Among the 153,463 active cases currently recorded, 195 are being held in intensive care and 108 in need of assisted breathing.

