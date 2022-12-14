Malaysia reports 1,040 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,040 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 5,012,483, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 1,038 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another nine deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,778.

The ministry reported 1,456 new recoveries, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 4,958,158.

There are 17,547 active cases, with 69 being held in intensive care and 52 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,958 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.