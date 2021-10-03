UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 10,915 New COVID-19 Cases, 109 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 10,915 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,268,499, according to the health ministry.

Some seven of the new cases are imported and 10,908 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 109 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,565.

About 15,396 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,086,111.

Of the remaining 155,823 active cases, 890 are being held in intensive care units and 485 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

