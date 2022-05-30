UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,155 New COVID-19 Infections, 5 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 1,155 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 4,503,734, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported cases were three new imported cases and 1,152 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Five more deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,665.

The ministry reported 1,975 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,443,676 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently there are 24,393 active cases registered in the country, with 34 of them held in intensive care and 18 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 10,883 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, and that 85.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received booster jabs.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

