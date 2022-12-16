Malaysia reports 1,161 new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,161 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 5,014,885, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases and 1,158 cases of local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another three new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,787.

The ministry reported 1,562 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,961,287.

There are 16,811 active cases, with 58 being held in intensive care and 34 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,610 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.