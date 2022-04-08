Malaysia reports 11,994 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia recorded 11,994 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total tally to 4,292,585, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported infections are 25 imported cases and 11,969 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 36 deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,228.

The health ministry reported 16,603 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,099,786.

There are currently 157,571 active cases recorded in the Southeast Asian country, with 197 of them held in intensive care and 108 in need of assisted breathing.