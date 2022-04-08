UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 11,994 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Malaysia reports 11,994 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia recorded 11,994 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total tally to 4,292,585, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported infections are 25 imported cases and 11,969 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 36 deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,228.

The health ministry reported 16,603 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,099,786.

There are currently 157,571 active cases recorded in the Southeast Asian country, with 197 of them held in intensive care and 108 in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

1 hour ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

4 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.