Malaysia reports 1,210 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,210 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,868,402, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,209 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll at 36,423.

The ministry reported 2,026 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,808,909.

There are 23,070 active cases, with 43 being held in intensive care and 19 of those in need of assisted breathing.