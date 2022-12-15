Malaysia reports 1,241 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,241 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 5,013,724, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 1,238 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six new deaths have been reported from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 36,784.

The ministry reported 1,567 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,959,725.

Currently there are 17,215 active cases, with 67 of them held in intensive care and 43 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,182 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received the first booster dose, and 1.9 percent have received the second booster dose.