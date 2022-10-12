Malaysia reports 1,291 new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,291 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,857,508, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 1,289 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,406.

The ministry reported 1,592 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,799,239.

There are 21,863 active cases, with 46 being held in intensive care and 22 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,090 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.