Malaysia reports 1,330 new COVID-19 infections, 2 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 1,330 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,516,319, according to the health ministry.

There were four new imported cases and 1,326 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two more deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,690.

The ministry reported 1,881 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,458,999.

Currently there are 21,630 active cases recorded in the Southeast Asian country, with 22 of them held in intensive care and 11 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,904 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, and that 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received booster jabs.