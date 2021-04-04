UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 1,349 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Passes 350,000

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 1,349 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 350,959.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and with 1,342 being local transmissions.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,288.

Another 1,270 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 335,162 or 95.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 14,509 active cases, 186 are being held in intensive care and 94 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

