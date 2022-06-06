Malaysia reports 1,358 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,358 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,514,989, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 1,356 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,688.

The ministry reported 1,620 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,457,118.

There are 22,183 active cases, with 26 being held in intensive care and 12 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 4,254 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters.