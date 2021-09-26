Malaysia reports 13,899 new COVID-19 cases, total deaths pass 25,000 mark

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported 13,899 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,185,131, according to the health ministry.

Some six of the new cases are imported and 13,893 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 228 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 25,159.

About 18,074 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,968,538.

Of the remaining 191,434 active cases, 1,070 are being held in intensive care and 598 of those are in need of assisted breathing.