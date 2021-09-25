Malaysia reports 14,554 new COVID-19 cases, 250 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 14,554 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,171,232, according to the health ministry.

Nine of the new cases are imported and 14,545 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 250 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 24,931.

About 16,751 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,950,464.

Of the remaining 195,837 active cases, 1,055 are being held in intensive care and 595 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 273,373 doses administered on Friday alone. So far, 69.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, and 59.2 percent are fully vaccinated.