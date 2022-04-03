UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 14,692 New COVID-19 Infections, 56 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 14,692 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,234,087, according to the health ministry.

There are 218 new imported cases, with 14,474 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 56 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,069.

The ministry reported 20,383 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,997,786.

There are 201,232 active cases, 261 are being held in intensive care and 153 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 25,702 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 84.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.5 percent have received boosters. Enditem

