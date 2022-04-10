Malaysia reports 14,944 new COVID-19 infections, 31 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 14,944 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,307,529, according to the health ministry.

Of the new infections, there are 104 imported cases and the rest 14,840 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 31 deaths have been reported, taking the country's COVID-19 death toll to 35,259.

The ministry reported 14,045 new recoveries, sending the total number of cured and discharged to 4,113,831.

There are 158,439 active cases, 206 are being held in intensive care and 109 of those are in need of assisted breathing.