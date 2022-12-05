Malaysia reports 1,502 new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,502 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 5,000,332, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case and 1,501 cases of local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another three new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,713.

The ministry reported 2,093 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,941,114.

There are 22,505 active cases, with 104 being held in intensive care and 70 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,236 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.