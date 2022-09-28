Malaysia reports 1,552 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,552 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,834,560, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 1,547 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,363.

The ministry reported 1,684 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,774,314. There are 23,883 active cases, with 46 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,809 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.5 percent have received the second booster.