UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,552 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Malaysia reports 1,552 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,552 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,834,560, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 1,547 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,363.

The ministry reported 1,684 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,774,314. There are 23,883 active cases, with 46 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,809 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.5 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

3 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

2 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.