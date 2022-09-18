UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,572 New COVID-19 Infections, 3 New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,572 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,817,251, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 1,569 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another three deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,308.

The ministry reported 2,695 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,754,911.

There are 26,032 active cases, with 60 being held in intensive care and 37 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,729 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.5 percent have received the second booster.

