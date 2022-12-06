Malaysia reports 1,576 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,576 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 5,001,908, according to the health ministry.

There was one new imported case, with 1,575 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another three new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,716.

The ministry reported 2,278 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,943,392.

There are 21,800 active cases, with 98 being held in intensive care and 69 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,927 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.