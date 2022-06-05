UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,591 New COVID-19 Infections, 5 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,591 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,513,631, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 1,586 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,686.

The ministry reported 2,185 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,455,498.

There are 22,447 active cases, with 27 being held in intensive care and 17 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 7,512 vaccine dose

