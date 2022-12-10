UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,597 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,597 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 5,008,452, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 1,592 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,748.

The ministry reported 2,596 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,951,236.

There are 20,468 active cases, with 86 being held in intensive care and 54 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,682 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.

