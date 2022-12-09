Malaysia reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Malaysia reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 5,006,855, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,615 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 36,742.

The ministry reported 2,145 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,948,640.

There are 21,473 active cases, with 81 being held in intensive care and 58 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,999 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.