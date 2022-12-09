UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,616 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Malaysia reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Malaysia reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 5,006,855, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,615 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 36,742.

The ministry reported 2,145 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,948,640.

There are 21,473 active cases, with 81 being held in intensive care and 58 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,999 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

1 hour ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

3 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.