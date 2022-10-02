UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,626 New COVID-19 Infections

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,626 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,842,505, according to the Health Ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 1,621 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,374.

The ministry reported 2,386 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,781,122. There are 25,009 active cases, with 42 being held in intensive care and 27 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,581 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone, and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.5 percent have received the second booster.

