Malaysia reports 1,627 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,627 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,853,523, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 1,624 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Four new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 36,398.

The ministry reported 2,379 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,794,004.

There are 23,121 active cases, with 43 being held in intensive care and 27 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,501 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.