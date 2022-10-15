Malaysia reports 1,628 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA Lumpur,Oct 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) ::Malaysia reported 1,628 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,859,136, according to the health ministry.

There are seven new imported cases, with 1,621 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One new death has been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,407.

The ministry reported 1,345 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,800,584.

There are 22,145 active cases, with 41 being held in intensive care and 20 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,366 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday. 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated. 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster