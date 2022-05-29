UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,645 New COVID-19 Infections, 2 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Malaysia reports 1,645 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths

KAULA LUMPAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,645 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,502,579, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,644 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,660.

The ministry reported 1,809 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,441,701.

There are 25,218 active cases, with 34 being held in intensive care and 17 of those in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

8 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

17 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

17 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.